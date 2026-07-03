Suspects in flight attendant’s heroin arrest in Australia identified

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 3, 2026, 10:23 AM
75 1 minute read
Suspects in flight attendant’s heroin arrest in Australia identified | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

Police detained a Thai man and his Laotian wife as part of an ongoing investigation into the drug smuggling case involving a Thai flight attendant arrested in Australia.

The Thai Airways flight attendant remains in police custody in Australia after authorities found around one kilogramme of heroin concealed inside tote bags she carried into the country.

Investigators said the flight attendant had been offering shopping courier services to earn additional income. According to police, she was hired by a Facebook user identified as Rose to transport the tote bags from Thailand to Australia.

Authorities are still investigating whether the flight attendant knowingly participated in the trafficking operation or was deceived into transporting the drugs. Both Thai and Australian police continue to examine her role in the case.

Laotian woman and Thai husband arrested for alleged involvement in flight attendant drug case
Photo via Amarin TV

Thai investigators have also widened the probe to identify others potentially linked to the operation, including the person behind the Facebook account Rose and those involved in delivering the parcel containing the tote bags.

Yesterday, July 2, officers from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) announced the detention of two suspects, a 43 year old Thai man identified as Thit and his 42 year old Laotian wife, That.

The couple were detained in Wang Saphung district in Loei province. Police suspect they may have been involved in delivering the parcel connected to the case.

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Thit told investigators he had sent parcels from Loei to Bangkok on six occasions, including five shipments from Chiang Khan district and one from Erawan district.

Thai-Laotian couple under questioning for drug trafficking
Photo via Amarin TV

According to police, Thit said he received 8,000 baht per delivery from a Laotian national. Authorities have not yet identified the person.

That denied any involvement in the alleged drug trafficking operation. KhaoSod reported that she attempted to flee arrest by driving a pickup truck to a rubber plantation in Erawan district, but officers were able to detain her.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the couple are directly linked to the flight attendant’s case. The investigation remains ongoing.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 3, 2026, 10:23 AM
75 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.