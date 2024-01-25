Thai land bridge megaproject to include compensation fund

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit announced that the appointed contractor for the upcoming southern Land Bridge megaproject will have the responsibility of creating a fund dedicated to compensating those who will be affected by the construction. This move comes following a Cabinet visit to Ranong province, where concerns were raised by locals about potential losses and displacement due to the massive project.

With an estimated cost of 1 trillion baht, the land bridge megaproject is set to connect Ranong on the Andaman coast with Chumphon on the Gulf of Thailand. A comprehensive plan is in place which includes the development of ports and related infrastructure at both ends, connected by an extensive highway and rail network.

Suriya stated that some people do not have land rights documents and are unsure if they will be compensated if the land they are using is expropriated. They are also concerned about their high-income agriculture such as durian orchards.

With these concerns in mind, the minister plans to propose that the appointed contractor for the land bridge megaproject establish a fund specifically for compensation purposes.

Further to this, the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning will survey to identify individuals who will be affected both during the construction phase and afterwards. The findings of this survey will assist in determining the appropriate size of the compensation fund.

The first phase of the project, with a budget of around 500 billion baht, will see the government taking responsibility for land expropriation. Subsequent responsibilities, including the development of ports, rail and motorways, and the compensation fund, will be handed over to the private sector.

The minister shared that the government has already showcased the land bridge project to investors from various countries, attracting potential investment interest from China and the United Arab Emirates.

“We are confident that the land bridge project is feasible.”