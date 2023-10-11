Harsh truths: TikTok worker debunks myths about Thai labourers in South Korea (video)

Photo: 123RF.

A Thai worker, known as soongphon on TikTok, has taken to the platform to share the harsh reality of Thai labourers working in South Korea. Contrary to popular belief, his videos reveal that the work environment is far from easy, dismissing any illusions of a comfortable job.

The TikToker posted video clips showing the daily grind of Thai labourers in South Korea. He captioned the videos as “Brutal work. Thais in South Korea. Won hunters.”

In the video narrative, soongphon explained he wanted to relay a message to people planning to work in South Korea. He said many had asked him if there were any easy jobs in South Korea.

“There are no easy jobs. If there were, they wouldn’t hire us.”

The working conditions of Thai labourers in South Korea are challenging. Some have succeeded, while others could not cope with the workload.

Some have only managed to stick to their jobs for one or two months before returning to Thailand. The work is much tougher than one might expect, and it’s not like what’s portrayed in TV series, soongphon warned.

Thus, if anyone is considering working in South Korea, they should be prepared for the fact there is no easy work. Every job is hard, and one should brace themselves for the challenges.

This candid disclosure has led to concerns being raised on social media about the safety standards in the factories where these Thai labourers are employed. The perceived risks, in case of an accident, could even result in loss of life due to the harsh working conditions.

The videos posted by soongphon under the hashtags #BrutalWork, #ThaisInSouthKorea, #WonHunters, #GroomFromLoei, #LoeiGuy have since sparked a broader discussion about the working conditions of Thai labourers overseas reported KhaoSod.

