Thai labour ministry provides financial aid to bereaved families of workers

Eight Thai workers’ bodies were received at Suvarnabhumi International Airport today, with a detailed explanation of financial aid provided to the bereaved families. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, Phairoj Chotikasathien, visited the airport to explain the procedure and participate in the mourning ceremony.

Phairoj revealed that religious rites and wreath-laying ceremonies would be conducted upon the arrival of the bodies. The Ministry of Labour will send officials to deliver aid money to the families of the deceased.

This financial aid, amounting to 40,000 baht, comes from the fund for helping workers abroad. Furthermore, a fund from Israel will also provide 40,000 baht per month to the wife until she remarries. The children will receive between 8,000 and 12,000 baht until they reach 18 years old.

On the same day, two flights brought over 500 Thai citizens back home, bringing the total number of repatriated individuals to 1,560 since the first day of repatriation.

Every day this number increases, and efforts are being made to send more flights for repatriation. A flight from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is scheduled to arrive tomorrow. As of yesterday, there were over 8,300 people registered for repatriation, but approximately 21,000 to 22,000 Thais did not wish to return. Thus, the ministry has been providing water, instant noodles, and rice balls to support the livelihoods of Thai citizens in the affected areas, reported KhaoSod.

Phairoj also assured the relatives and families of Thai workers that the government is accelerating its efforts to the maximum. Regarding the issue of forced labour amidst the war, the Israeli embassy was coordinated with for a prompt inspection. If workers do not consent, employers are strictly prohibited from forcing them to continue working.

