Thai King, Queen to visit France for 170th anniversary

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 24, 2026, 4:11 PM
254 1 minute read
Thai King, Queen to visit France for 170th anniversary | Thaiger
3:50 PMClaude responded: King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet supporters in Bangkok.King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet supporters in Bangkok, November, 2020. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichahorn)

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida will make a state visit to France from June 28 to July 2, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on June 24.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya will accompany Their Majesties throughout the programme in Paris.

The visit marks the 170th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and France, established in 1856. It follows commemorations held last year for the 340th anniversary of the first contact between the two countries in 1685.

On June 29, Their Majesties will attend an official welcoming ceremony at the Hôtel des Invalides before meeting President Macron and his spouse at the Élysée Palace.

A state banquet hosted by the French president and his spouse will follow that evening.

The following day, Their Majesties will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier beneath the Arc de Triomphe de l’Étoile. They will then visit Paris City Hall, where the Mayor of Paris will receive them and present a briefing on the Sustainable Paris initiative.

Their Majesties will also travel by electric boat along the Seine River to observe urban development projects and hear about river conservation efforts.

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During the Paris programme, Their Majesties will visit the Musée des Arts Décoratifs to view the exhibition La Mode en Majesté: Royal Thai Dress From Tradition to Modernity, organised under the patronage of Princess Sirivannavari.

The exhibition traces the evolution of royal Thai court attire and its presence on the international stage.

On the final day of the state visit, Their Majesties will travel to Toulouse to visit Airbus and receive a briefing on the latest developments in aviation.

The Foreign Ministry said the visit is expected to strengthen the longstanding relationship between Thailand and France and advance bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 24, 2026, 4:11 PM
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Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.