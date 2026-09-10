Thai King, Queen set for three-day official Vietnam visit

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 10, 2026, 2:53 PM
2 minutes read
Thai King, Queen set for three-day official Vietnam visit | Thaiger
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet supporters in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 1, 2020. | AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn

The Thai King and Queen will make an official visit to Vietnam from September 14 to 16 to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today, September 10.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida will travel at the invitation of To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The Foreign Ministry said the visit is intended to strengthen friendship and deepen relations between Thailand and Vietnam as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, which were established in 1976.

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The ministry described the trip as a first in the history of bilateral relations. More specifically, it will be King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s first official visit to Vietnam since becoming King, though he previously visited Vietnam in 1992 and 1997 while he was Crown Prince.

During To Lam’s visit to Thailand in May this year, the Vietnamese leader recalled those earlier trips and invited the King and Queen to visit Vietnam. The King accepted the invitation and expressed a wish to return.

To Lam and his spouse visited Bangkok from May 27 to 29 and were granted an audience with Their Majesties during the Vietnamese leader’s official visit.

During the upcoming three-day programme in Vietnam, the Thai King and Queen will lay wreaths at the Bac Son Martyrs’ Monument and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum before attending an official welcoming ceremony.

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Their Majesties are scheduled to meet To Lam and his spouse before granting audiences to Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man.

The Vietnamese leader and his spouse will also host an official dinner in honour of Their Majesties.

Another part of the programme will take the King and Queen to Ngoc Son Temple, where they will attend a cultural performance with the Vietnamese leader and his spouse.

On the final day of the visit, Their Majesties will travel to Quan Su Pagoda, which houses the headquarters of the central governing body of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

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They will then visit the Thai Language and Culture Centre at Hanoi University to observe its work promoting Thai language and culture.

Thailand and Vietnam elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025. During To Lam’s visit to Thailand this May, the two sides also advanced an action plan covering cooperation in areas including security, trade, investment, science, technology and people-to-people relations.

The Foreign Ministry said the September visit will be an important event marking five decades of Thai-Vietnamese diplomatic relations and reflects the friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries.

It added that the visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties for the benefit of people in both Thailand and Vietnam.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 10, 2026, 2:53 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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