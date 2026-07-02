Thai King, Queen concludes France visit with Airbus stop

Thai King and Queen conclude a historic state visit to France with a tour of Airbus in Toulouse

Their Majesties King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida concluded their state visit to France on 1 July with a visit to the Airbus facilities in Toulouse, a global centre of aviation technology, on the final day of a landmark five-day trip.

The visit to France, held from June 28 to July 2, came at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron and marked the 170th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and France.

It was the first state visit by a Thai monarch to France in 66 years, following the visit by the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, in 1960.

The visit to Airbus

At Airbus in Toulouse, Their Majesties followed the aircraft delivery process and observed the final assembly line of the Airbus A350, one of the company’s flagship long-range passenger aircraft.

In one of the most memorable moments for staff, both the King and Queen tried the Full Flight Simulator for the A350, the same standard training equipment used by commercial pilots.

The programme reflected the King’s longstanding interest in flying and aviation, and formed part of the visit’s strategic aim of supporting Thailand’s development in three areas. The first is positioning Thailand as a regional aviation and logistics hub, including preparing to become an aircraft maintenance centre for Southeast Asia.

The second is strengthening the aviation backbone that supports Thai tourism over the long term. The third is studying sustainable aviation technology and hydrogen energy innovation, in line with international carbon reduction goals.

How the visit unfolded

Their Majesties first arrived in France on June 28, landing at Paris-Orly Airport, where they were received by Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, the Thai ambassador to France, and senior French officials.

A day later, on June 29, the King and Queen attended the official welcome ceremony at Les Invalides, where they were received by President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

They then held talks at the Élysée Palace, followed in the evening by a state banquet hosted by the French president. During the state occasions, the Thai royal women presented several styles of Thailand’s formal national dress on the international stage.

On June 30, Their Majesties laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier beneath the Arc de Triomphe. They then visited Paris City Hall, where they were welcomed by the Mayor of Paris and briefed on the city’s sustainability initiative, before travelling by electric boat along the Seine to learn about river conservation efforts.

During their time in Paris, the King and Queen also visited the exhibition “La Mode en Majesté: Royal Thai Dress From Tradition to Modernity” at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, held under the patronage of Princess Sirivannavari.

The exhibition showcases royal attire worn by Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother and Queen Suthida, alongside eight traditional Thai costumes, and runs until November 1, 2026.

Beyond the ceremonial programme, the visit was designed to deepen ties between the two countries. From 2026 to 2028, Thailand and France are implementing a Joint Action Plan to strengthen their partnership, fostering cooperation in cybersecurity, economic affairs, education, science, creative industries and people-to-people exchanges.

France is one of Thailand’s most important partners in Europe, and serves as an influential gateway for Thailand into the European Union.