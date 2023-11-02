Thai karaoke bar raided: Narcotics worth 1,200 baht seized

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Last night, a karaoke bar in Aranyaprathet, East Thailand, was raided by police and administrative officials, who discovered a substantial amount of narcotics on the premises. In a surprise crackdown, five employees were found to have tested positive for drug use and were subsequently taken into custody for legal action.

At around 11pm yesterday, leading the operation was Lieutenant Colonel Somprasong Yenthuam, Chief of Provincial Police Region 2. He directed Lt. Col. Aomsin Boonyanuson, Superintendent of Sa Kaeo Provincial Police Station, along with Lt. Col. Klaiket Burirak, Lt. Col. Jaturapath Singhasathit, and Lt. Col. Pathanachai Phamornphibun, to inspect a karaoke establishment in Aranyaprathet district.

Undercover agents were dispatched to the venue, posing as clients and engaging in narcotics purchases, namely ketamine and ecstasy, for 1,200 baht from a 27 year old server, identified as Sutthiphonchai (surname withheld). Upon payment, the server handed over the drugs and stashed the money in his trouser pocket. A subsequent search revealed one pill of methamphetamine in his possession, reported KhaoSod.

A 44 year old tourist, identified as Sorrakom (surname withheld), was also apprehended and found in possession of ecstasy and 0.13 grammes of ketamine. A subsequent drug test was administered to all the tourists and the female employees present in the bar, revealing multiple drug users.

It was discovered that the entertainment venue had been secretly selling drugs to tourists, offering narcotics to interested patrons, and supplying them with drugs stashed away in hiding spots.

Follow us on :













These drugs were then consumed in the karaoke rooms themselves. However, the arresting officers seized everyone involved, charging Sutthiphonchai with the illegal sale of Category 1 narcotics (ecstasy), possession and use of illegal substances that affect the mind and nervous system (ketamine), and the illegal possession and use of Category 1 narcotics (methamphetamine).

Separate charges were also made against the tourists found with ecstasy and the employees found with ketamine. Five other employees were also found to be drug users. All those apprehended were handed over to the investigators at Khlong Luek Police Station to proceed with legal action according to the law.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.