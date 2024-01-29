Thai job seekers offered positions in Macau, salaries over 91,000 baht

The Thai Department of Employment announced a significant opportunity for job seekers with a penchant for the service industry. Some 67 positions are available in Macau, with no application fee and attractive salaries and benefits. Applications are accepted via email around the clock until February 12.

Karom Phonphonklang Deputy Government Spokesperson, revealed that the Ministry of Labour’s Department of Employment is coordinating with MGM Grand Paradise Limited, a prominent casino, restaurant, and hotel business in the Macau Special Administrative Region, for their first recruitment drive of 2024. The positions cover a range of occupations, both for general applicants and those seeking internships. The starting salaries range from 46,121 to 91,371 baht, providing a significant incentive for potential applicants.

The employer, MGM Grand Paradise Limited, is committed to covering the round-trip airfare upon completion of the contract term and contributes 500 Macau dollars per month towards accommodation. Additionally, employees will be provided meals during work hours, annual leave, and other benefits stipulated by Macau labour laws.

This recruitment is part of a government-facilitated program to send Thai workers abroad without application or service fees. Selected candidates will, however, incur necessary expenses such as photographs, passport fees, health checks, criminal background checks, and a membership fee for a fund assisting overseas employment, totalling approximately 5,500 baht.

There are eight specific positions available, which include:

1. Two hairstylists, with at least one year of experience in five-star hotels or casino resorts and relevant certification, offering a monthly wage of approximately 91,371 baht.

2. Two front desk officers, graduates with relevant experience, and a monthly wage of about 64,395 baht.

3. Two VIP front desk officers, with a monthly wage of around 70,051 baht.

4. Three receptionists, with a high school education or higher, earning about 79,624 baht per month.

5. Three spa masseuses, with two years of experience and certification, earning about 56,563 baht per month.

6. Five customer service staff, with a monthly wage of about 79,624 baht.

7. Ten VIP food and beverage service staff, with a monthly wage of around 69,616 baht.

8. Twenty food and beverage service staff, with a monthly wage of about 46,121 baht.

In addition to these positions, 20 internships are available for VIP food and beverage service staff, offering monthly wages between 46,121 and 69,616 baht.

Job announcements

Follow us on :













Those interested can find more details on the qualifications for each position and application methods on the website doe.go.th/overseas, under the job announcements section. The deadline for email applications is February 12, 2024, except the last day when applications can be submitted until 4pm.

Further details can be obtained from provincial employment offices, Bangkok employment offices (areas 1-10), or the Overseas Employment Administration Division by calling 0-2245-1034 during office hours, as stated by Karom, reported KhaoSod.