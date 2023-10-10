Thai-Israel evacuation: First wave of returning Thais touch down Thursday

Photo via ThaiRath

Labour Minister Piphat Ratchakitprakarn reported that the first group of Thai people evacuated from Israel due to the Israel-Hamas conflict will arrive in Thailand on Thursday, October 12. The first five Thais will arrive at 10.35am and another 10 at 12.35pm.

Advisor to the Ambassador of the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv, Kitrana Srisuriya, revealed the number of affected Thai workers in Israel during a meeting with Labour Ministry authorities yesterday.

Kitrana said that nine male Thai workers were injured. Three of them were seriously injured, while six suffered minor injuries. Eleven Thai people were detained, including 10 Thai men and one Thai woman.

From the latest update by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, 18 Thai people had been killed in the situation.

Kitrana explained that Thai citizens who wish to return to Thailand can register via a form available on the official Facebook page of the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv HERE.

Kitrana revealed that there are 1,099 Thais registered in the system and that the relevant departments will do their best to bring Thais back home safely. He also revealed that every worker who is a member of the Fund to Help Job Seekers Work Abroad will receive financial support, including:

15,000 baht for a worker suffering hardship due to war, natural disaster or epidemic

40,000 baht for a worker who has died on board and up to 40,000 baht for funeral expenses

30,000 baht for a worker who has become disabled.

Labour Minister Piphat confirmed that the first group of 15 people will arrive in Thailand via Suvarnabhumi Airport on October 12. Piphat yesterday also urged Kitrana to visit a labour refugee centre in Israel where 256 Thais are waiting to return home.

Hamas open to peace talks

According to Reuters, senior Palestinian Hamas member Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook told Al Jazeera in an interview that there was a possibility that Hamas would open up to peace talks with Israeli officials.

To date, more than 1,200 people have been killed in the October 7 conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Follow us on :













Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallants announced a complete barbaric blockade of Gaza, cutting off electricity and fuel as well as food and water.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.