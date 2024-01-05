Thai influencer Sebow faces charges for promoting online gambling

The Thai Police Technology Crime Suppression Division 2 (TCSD), based in Thong Thani, questioned a popular 24 year old social media influencer, who confessed to promoting online gambling sites. Today the influencer, Sebow, who has more than 400,000 followers on her Facebook page, reported to Lieutenant Colonel Nipon Boonkeert, the head of TCSD 2, to provide testimony and acknowledge the charges against her for promoting online gambling links.

According to the police investigation, Sebow had been employed to post promotional content for online gambling for about a year, earning a fee per post of 1,000 to 1,500 baht. The posts typically include a sexy picture of her on social media, along with a link to an online gambling site, encouraging her followers to gamble.

Her income depended on the frequency of her advertising posts. Sebow confirmed that she had been hired to advertise an online gambling site, with the contact made via her private Facebook account. The online gambling site owner hired her at a rate of more than 1,000 baht per post, attracted by her sexy posts and large follower count.

In addition to Sebow’s page, the police found many other Facebook pages posting enticing gambling content using her images. Sebow confirmed that these pages were fake and had no connection to her.

Following her interrogation, the police plan to expedite the investigation and file charges in the Nonthaburi District Court. Sebow cooperated fully with the police investigation.

Lieutenant Colonel Nipon warned that many influencers are still posting links to encourage online gambling, despite previous governmental crackdowns. He confirmed that Thai Cyber Police are monitoring these influencers’ behaviour and will proceed with legal action if sufficient evidence is collected.

After questioning Sebow for about 20 minutes, the police took her into custody for further questioning and court proceedings. The influencer refused to answer any questions from the media, attempting to avoid the press, reported KhaoSod.