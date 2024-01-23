Thai influencer condemned for risky action of filming herself on road (video)

Photo via Twitter/ Red Skull

Thai netizens condemned a female social media influencer for her risky action after she filmed herself daringly walking in the middle of the road as several speeding vehicles passed by.

Renowned Twitter account Red Skull shared a video of the female influencer, Nutsima “Bell” Sirisoonthorn, filming herself on the road while motor vehicles passed by her on January 21. The Red Skull account reported that a Thai woman who witnessed the action sent the video to the page.

The witness also revealed her safety concerns to the Red Skull account.

“Can we do this on the public road? The woman in the video is pretty famous on Thai social media. What will happen if this influences her young followers to do the same thing? I saw she told her followers in the comment saying, ‘Just walk. They (motorists) will stop by themselves.’ What if an accident happens?”

In the video, Bell, wearing a dress, cardigan and pink heels, is seen walking in the left-hand lane with a selfie stick in her right hand.

She was completely focused on the screen of her phone. She kept walking along the road and turned around without looking at the passing vehicles on the road.

Influencer condemned

Netizens complained that her act was violent both for herself and motorists on the road, and others condemned her for only caring about social media engagement and not people’s lives. Netizens had plenty to say on the subject.

“People crossing the road on a zebra crossing are hit and killed by cars but you do this! Shooting a video in the middle of the road when cars are passing by! How about some common sense?”

“You should at least think about the safety of others.”

“Don’t mess with Thailand’s roads.”

“Yes, you are beautiful. But this is too dangerous.”

Some netizens remarked that Bell felt empowered to pursue her desires due to her privilege. She is the daughter of Wichian Sirisoonthorn, a former deputy commander of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters.

Following the drama on social media, a Thai clothing brand, CASAa, stepped forward to issue an apology and stated that Bell’s video was included in the brand’s advertising campaign. Bell also later issued an apology on her Instagram account, @bellsiris.

“I would like to apologise for the video that was included in the clothing brand’s advertising campaign and my message in the comments section. I did it recklessly and now realise it was a bad example for my followers. Thanks for everyone’s suggestions and warnings. I will take this as a lesson to do better. Sorry from the bottom of my heart.”