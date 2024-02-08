Frozen accolades: Thai ice sculptors carve success at Sapporo Snow Festival

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor praised the Thai ice sculpting team for their outstanding performance at the 48th International Snow Sculpture Contest, held as part of the 74th Sapporo Snow Festival.

The Thai ice sculpting team left the world in awe with their breathtaking depiction of the Naga Fireballs at the prestigious 48th International Snow Sculpture Contest, earning high praise from TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool.

Thapanee congratulated the Thai ice sculpting team for their remarkable achievement at the 48th International Snow Sculpture Contest, where their rendition of Naga Fireballs earned them the title of first runner-up.

The ice figurine of the Naga Fire phenomenon not only showcased a part of Thai mythology and the nation’s deep culture but also highlighted the artistic talent that forms a crucial part of TAT’s ongoing promotion of Thai soft powers and meaningful travel experiences in Thailand.

The International Snow Sculpture Contest, a part of the 74th Sapporo Snow Festival, made a triumphant return this year after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, attracting nine participating teams from around the world.

TAT sent a team of veteran Thai ice sculptors, Kusol Bunkobsongserm, Amnoaysak Srisuk, and Kritsana Wongtes, who leveraged Thai mythology, beliefs, and deep culture to create a stunning 3-cubic-metre snow sculpture depicting The Naga Fireballs. Their creation was based on the concept of the Naga Fire phenomenon, a natural event in which hundreds of fireballs rise out of the Mekong River into the sky before disappearing, as a sacred offering to Buddha by the mythical Naga serpent, reported Pattaya Mail.

This year marked Thailand’s 24th participation in the competition since 1991, with the Thai teams having claimed victory nine times in the past. Notably, they achieved three consecutive-year wins from 2008 to 2010 and 2018 to 2020, with additional victories in 2000, 2013, and 2015.

The 74th Sapporo Snow Festival, which will continue until February 11 at three venues: Odori (main site), Susukino, and Tsudome, has been a platform for showcasing stunning snow sculptures and celebrating the artistry and creativity of international teams.