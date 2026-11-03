PM Anutin reassures public about food security, but emergency bags advised to reduce risk

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) urged people to prepare emergency bags for the first 72 hours of a disaster, following Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s call for the public to remain “aware but not panic” amid emergency warnings from foreign countries.

Several countries have asked their residents to prepare emergency kits containing food and essential supplies for three to seven days in case of emergency. The announcements prompted Thai people to question whether Thailand had emergency measures in place and whether they should prepare for possible disruptions themselves.

Anutin reassured the public that Thailand had food security and urged people not to panic over the announcements from other countries. He said people should remain aware of the situation at all times but did not need to panic.

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DDPM Director Nirat Pongsitthaworn said yesterday that Thailand was not among the countries required to prepare for an emergency following the Middle East conflict. However, he said preparing an emergency bag was a precautionary measure to reduce risks.

Nirat said preparing for the first 72 hours after a disaster was an international standard because people may need to sustain themselves for three days while the government deploys assistance to affected areas.

He added that emergency bags were not intended solely for the Middle East conflict. They could also be used during flash floods, landslides, earthquakes, fires, riots, sabotage or disease outbreaks.

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DDPM subsequently published guidance on its official Facebook page outlining six categories of supplies for emergency bags: medicine and health, food and water, communications and tools, documents and cash, hygiene, and clothing.

The department recommended that emergency bags be lightweight and waterproof, and kept somewhere they could be collected immediately. It also advised people to check the contents regularly for damage and expiry dates.

Nirat said DDPM had machinery and crisis response teams ready to respond to emergencies. He added that the department could issue warnings through the Cell Broadcast system.

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