Thai hostages safe in Gaza, release hinged on Israeli military ceasefire

Seyed Reza Nobakhti, the Iranian ambassador to Thailand, has confirmed that the Thai hostages currently held in Palestinian territories remain safe. He mentioned that the hostages, along with others, will only be released once the Israeli military halts its attack on the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian militant group, Hamas, had captured about 200 hostages, including 19 Thai workers, during an unexpected attack on Israel on October 7.

While addressing the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (Thailand) in Bangkok on a recent Friday, the ambassador expressed Iran’s concern for the safety of the Thai hostages. He further conveyed the Iranian government’s condolences for Thailand’s losses in the ongoing conflict, which has led to the death of 30 Thais since the inception of the hostilities.

Nobakhti informed that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar the previous week, where Raisi had requested the release of the Thai and Filipino hostages. He further noted that Iran is in talks with Palestinian officials in Beirut to expedite the release.

However, the release of the hostages has been hindered by the continuous Israeli bombardment of Gaza, making it unsafe for the hostages to leave the region. Despite agreeing to the release, Hamas is unable to safely transport the hostages out of Gaza, reported Bangkok Post.

Nobakhti highlighted the precarious situation of the hostages, stating that they are currently in safe houses within Gaza. However, the Israeli airstrikes have led to the death of around nine foreign hostages. The ambassador expressed hope for a ceasefire, which would allow for negotiations to take place for the release of the hostages and bring a measure of peace to the region.

Praising the Thai government’s neutral stance in the conflict, Nobakhti acknowledged their efforts in liaising with Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and others to secure the return of their nationals.

Somchai Virunhaphol of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (Thailand) echoed the sentiments of Nobakhti, stating that the primary condition for the release of foreign hostages is a temporary ceasefire negotiation. Somchai also expressed concerns over the food and water scarcity in the Gaza Strip, as it is uncertain how long the current supplies will last for the hostages.

