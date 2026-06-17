Sakon Nakhon hospital director under fire for drinking beer during blood draw

A Sakon Nakhon hospital director is under investigation after photographs circulated online appeared to show him drinking a beer while attempting to draw blood from an elderly patient.

The incident came to public attention after a resident of Waritchaphum district shared images on Facebook showing the director of a local health promotion hospital attending to an elderly woman at her home.

The photographs showed the hospital director wearing casual clothing and holding a can of beer while carrying out a blood collection procedure.

According to the social media post, the patient was unable to travel due to several health conditions, prompting the medical visit to take place at her residence rather than at the hospital.

A relative of the patient alleged that the hospital director consumed alcohol in front of the patient before attempting the procedure. The family claimed the blood draw was unsuccessful and left the patient with swelling on her hand.

In the post, the relative said the elderly woman had refrained from eating and drinking in preparation for the blood test and was left waiting for an extended period.

The family further alleged that when they complained about the procedure, the hospital director became angry and raised his voice. According to the post, he claimed he should have received 1,000 baht for providing medical services outside the hospital.

The relative also alleged that the director told the family to seek treatment elsewhere if they were dissatisfied before leaving the residence.

Channel 7 reported that local residents described the hospital director as having held the position for approximately four to five years. Some residents claimed he had previously struggled with alcohol-related issues before later reducing his alcohol consumption.

According to residents interviewed by the broadcaster, concerns resurfaced after allegations that he had resumed drinking and neglected his professional responsibilities.

The case attracted significant attention on social media, prompting calls for authorities to investigate. Following the public reaction, the Sakon Nakhon Provincial Administrative Organisation assigned officials to examine the allegations.

Authorities also temporarily transferred the hospital director to another department while the investigation is underway.