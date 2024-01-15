Thai homeowner demands responsibility from marathon runner pooping outside house (video)

Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

A homeowner in Thailand is requesting accountability from both a marathon runner and event organisers after a CCTV camera captured a female runner pooping outside her home in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen.

The 47 year old homeowner, Walaikorn, took to social media to demand responsibility from the relevant authorities. She shared footage of the incident with the public, depicting a female runner moving away from the group towards the front of a pickup. After checking for any witnesses, the runner proceeded to sit down and defecate.

Walaikorn explained that the runner was a participant in the 2014 Khon Kaen International Marathon (KKIM). She participated in the event before and knew that the runners passed her house every year.

On the day of the incident, she noticed the group of runners passing her house on a CCTV camera and saw the female runner run into the front of her pickup. Walaikorn ignored the woman and later checked the CCTV again when she and her husband spotted the poop outside the house.

“What the runner did is very disgusting. Her waste is still there. My husband covered it with dirt and is waiting for it to dry before cleaning it.”

Walaikorn stated that the runner should have gone to the petrol station bathroom opposite her house.

“Event staff were on standby along the road and the runner should have asked them for help instead of randomly pooping outside my house.”

Imprisonment

Walaikorn called on the runner in the footage to take responsibility for her disgusting behaviour. She added that she had reported the matter to the organisers but received no response. She said she saw some staff come near her house to collect tools along the race route but no one stopped to ask her about the fecal matter.

A similar incident was reported in December last year when a Thai woman filed a complaint against a foreign man who urinated and defecated in front of her house in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani. The Thai woman shared security camera footage with police showing a foreign man parking his pickup truck and getting out to pee and poop before leaving.

Another incident took place outside the home of a Thai TikToker in the same month. The TikToker shared a video of a Thai man stopping in front of his house, taking off his trousers, and pooping before hurriedly leaving the scene.

According to the Public Health Act, these actions are punishable by law. Anyone who pollutes or dirties up another person or property is liable to imprisonment for up to one month or a fine of up to 10,000 baht.