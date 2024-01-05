Thai Health: Free telemedicine for citizens abroad

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) is set to roll out a revolutionary Telemedicine service catering to Thai citizens across the globe through the widely acclaimed gold card scheme.

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke revealed the details of this game-changing initiative aimed at providing quality medical and public health services at zero cost.

“Our goal is simple: seamless healthcare access for eligible Thai nationals living or travelling abroad.”

Under the innovative concept of Telemedicine, patient care transcends geographical boundaries.

With an unwavering commitment to breaking down barriers, this program extends its reach to cover Thais abroad, ensuring that overseas nationals with health insurance rights face no hindrance. Thai medical experts are geared up to deliver Telemedicine services, offering health advice and preliminary illness screening for common ailments.

From January 15 onwards, Thais abroad can tap into these cutting-edge Telemedicine services using their smartphones. Four powerhouse applications, Saluber MD, Clicknic, Mordee, and Totale Telemed, in collaboration with NHSO, will be the gateways to a healthier tomorrow, reported Pattaya Mail.

To use the service, register through your passport or citizen ID number on the NHSO website, NHSO’s official LINE account @nhso, and the NHSO application.

