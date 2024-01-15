Thai health expert urges caution on mRNA vaccines due to rising disease rates

Photo courtesy of iStock

With the death toll rising and various diseases increasing from head to toe, the use of mRNA vaccines has been in question. Teerawat Hemajuta, Head of the Health Science Centre for Emerging Diseases at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, called for the Ministry of Public Health to study this data before recommending the frequency of vaccination.

Teerawat asserts that the collaboration with Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine and Rangsit University’s Eastern Medicine College is not to oppose any vaccine. Instead, the objective is to provide creative academic information to the public about the impact of Covid-19 vaccines, especially mRNA vaccines.

Teerawat revealed that patients he encountered recently exhibited groups of difficult-to-treat symptoms from head to toe, even though they didn’t have any pre-existing conditions. Symptoms ranged from fatigue, insomnia, and rapid heartbeat to hair loss and skin rashes. Furthermore, diseases not commonly found in young people aged 20-30 years, such as lupus and shingles, were also observed, indicating a weakened immune system, reported KhaoSod.

Patients who already had symptoms saw them worsen or develop rapidly after receiving the vaccine. Cases of brain inflammation, nerve membrane inflammation and memory problems were reported. Teerawat termed these symptoms as vaccine trials, especially pointing towards mRNA vaccines that use fat particles as ingredients.

He indicated that these particles could stay within the body for months and infiltrate various organs to produce spike proteins, thereby triggering inflammation similar to a new Covid infection.

The vaccine trials phase has three stages but it doesn’t occur in everyone. The first stage occurs two-three days after vaccination, the middle stage within three months and the final stage after three months. The symptoms at each stage are similar to those of a Covid infection.

Teerawat elaborated that the mRNA vaccines, whether old or new, only create immunity in the serum for three months. After that, the immunity disappears, and infections increase. Moreover, frequent vaccinations weaken T-cells in the human body, which are responsible for creating immunity against various diseases, making it easier to contract other diseases.

Follow us on :













In collaboration with Panthep Puapongpan, Dean of the Eastern Medicine College at Rangsit University, Teerawat is studying Thai herbs for treating vaccine trials and Covid symptoms as current conventional medicine is ineffective. He advised the Ministry of Public Health to analyse the data on the use of mRNA vaccines before recommending vaccination every six months or a year.

Teerawat concluded by emphasising that mRNA vaccines were the primary focus, but other vaccines such as inactivated vaccines and viral vector vaccines also had short-term and middle-term side effects, which led to their discontinuation in many countries. Therefore, the impact of these vaccines needs to be weighed carefully.