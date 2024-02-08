Thai govt urges electric incense use during Chinese New Year

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Deputy Government Spokesperson Karom Phonphonklang yesterday shared a statement concerning the upcoming Chinese New Year Celebration, which is to be held from February 8 to 10. The focus of his statement was on the need to monitor the lighting of incense, candles, firecrackers, and the burning of paper money.

Karom Phonphonklang expressed the Thai government’s concern over the potential health problems arising from PM 2.5 smoke, which has reached worrying levels. To decrease the concentration of these small dust particles in the atmosphere and safeguard the environment, the government is urging the public to curtail the use of traditional incense. Instead, they suggest the use of electric incense as a safer alternative, reported The Pattaya News.

The Deputy Government Spokesperson didn’t stop at environmental concerns, he also offered advice for maintaining personal health and wellbeing during the busy festive period. He recommended frequent hand washing as a basic hygiene measure. Moreover, in areas where PM 2.5 smoke concentrations are high, he suggested that individuals should increase their water intake.

For the duration of the long holiday period, he further stressed the importance of safety in the workplace. Companies are being urged to conduct regular checks and maintenance on their electrical devices. A round-the-clock inspection of their respective buildings is also suggested, as a preventive measure against potential fire incidents.

