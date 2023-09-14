Thailand’s tourism reboot: aiming high with a 2.4 trillion baht comeback

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post.

The Thai government unveiled an ambitious strategy aimed at revitalising its tourism industry, to generate revenue of 2.4 trillion baht this year. This figure equates to approximately 80% of the income recorded in the sector’s peak year of 2019. A spokesperson for the government, Chai Wacharonke, revealed the plans yesterday.

The government has further goals for the domestic tourism sector, aiming to accrue 3.1 trillion baht by 2024. In addition to this, the nation aims to attract 40 million international tourists by next year.

Their hope for this year is to witness the arrival of 28 million foreign tourists, thereby generating over 1.4 trillion baht in income. This would be a significant increase from the 600 billion baht acquired last year. Chai stated that the total revenue from tourism this year is expected to be around 2.4 trillion baht.

With the 2.4 trillion baht, we are looking at covering 80% of the revenue that was generated before the pandemic, mentioned the spokesperson.

In a bid to reach these targets, the government initiated ten different measures, all designed to stimulate the economy through various tourism promotions. The first of these measures is a visa waiver for tourists coming from China and Kazakhstan.

The government also plans to enhance the security for international visitors to Thailand, in response to some Chinese tourists’ concerns about unsafe travel conditions.

In addition, the government plans to leverage the influence of social media personalities, musicians, celebrities, and high-ranking government officials from China. They will share their travel experiences in Thailand through commercials and public relations campaigns to boost the country’s promotion.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will spearhead a roadshow that aims to showcase Thailand’s tourism and attract tourists from targeted nations.

The government also plans to increase direct flights to and from essential markets to Thai provinces, specifically those viewed as secondary tourist destinations, Bangkok Post reported.

