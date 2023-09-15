Thai government to revoke redundant NCPO directives, streamlining functions

Picture courtesy of NDTV.

The Government of Thailand has initiated plans to consult the Council of State, its legal advisory body, on revoking certain directives and proclamations issued by the now-disbanded National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO). Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, announced this move, citing that some of the NCPO’s orders are currently redundant or seen as hindrances to the smooth operation of government functions and the everyday lives of Thai citizens.

On an earlier occasion, the government spokesperson, Chai Wacharonke revealed that the prime minister had directed various ministries and government agencies to reassess the relevance of retaining any directives they had previously received from the NCPO. The deadline for such requests to the cabinet has been fixed for October 9. Failing a plea for retention, these orders are set to be annulled.

In response to queries on how the government plans to retract these directives, Wacharonke stated, The current government is a sovereign entity so it can revoke all NCPO orders straight away. He also clarified that even mandates issued under Section 44 of the interim constitution, enacted post the 2014 coup, could be withdrawn, provided no requests for their extension are made by the set date.

Section 44 granted extensive powers to former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as head of the NCPO, enabling him to override all other laws. It was subsequently incorporated into the current constitution along with Section 279, which further legitimises NCPO directives and announcements.

However, these orders can be modified or discarded through legislation passed by Parliament, mandates issued by a prime minister, or Cabinet resolutions.

In contrast to Wacharonke’s assertions, a Pheu Thai list MP, Noppadon Pattama, posted on Facebook that the government is not a sovereign entity. Therefore, if any NCPO orders are to be revoked, one must consider the level of their importance.

If an NCPO order is equivalent to a Cabinet resolution, the Cabinet can issue a new resolution to revoke the order. But if the order is equivalent to a law, a law must be passed by Parliament to amend or revoke it, Bangkok Post reported.

