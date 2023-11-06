Thai govt reduces foreign worker visa fees to 500 baht to boost economy

Photo: KhaoSod

Foreign worker visa fees for four nationalities have been reduced to 500 baht, with the fee changes expected to be enforced from November 11 for a duration of four years. This reduction aims to stimulate the Thai economy’s recovery by promoting the legal employment of migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

Somchai Morakotsriwan, currently acting as the Director-General of the Department of Employment, Ministry of Labour, revealed that the Cabinet had approved the reduction of visa stamping fee to 500 baht per occasion (not exceeding two years) from the previous rate of 2,000 baht, effective from October 3.

Similarly, the fee for requesting permission to stay in the kingdom has been decreased to 500 baht per occasion (not exceeding two years) from the previous 1,900 baht, for the said migrant workers who are either working in Thailand under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement or have been granted special permission to stay in the kingdom.

This new visa fee regulation was announced in the Royal Gazette on October 27 and will be implemented 15 days post-announcement, coinciding with November 11. The regulation is expected to benefit employers who rely on these four nationalities for labour, in compliance with the MOU or the migrant labour system, according to various Cabinet resolutions. This initiative will not only promote legal employment of migrant workers but also help maintain national security.

Somchai further noted that the visa fee reduction proposal, placed before the Cabinet by Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Labour, took into careful consideration the economic benefits for Thailand.

The revenue lost from the fee reduction will help lower the cost of employing foreign workers for employers and businesses, thereby reducing production costs and improving trading competitiveness. This move is expected to have a positive impact on Thailand’s economic recovery in the long run, reported KhaoSod.

Employers and businesses employing foreign workers can stay updated with the news from the Department of Employment via their website doe.go.th or inquire further at the Bangkok Employment Office Areas 1-10 or provincial employment offices nationwide. They can also call the Employment Department hotline at 1694 or the Ministry of Labour hotline at 1506 and press 2 for more information.

