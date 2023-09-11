New government policy statement urged to focus on escalating costs, tourism

Photo courtesy of Xinhua.

Public expectations are high as the government prepares to present its policy statement in Parliament today, with the populace eager for it to fulfil commitments to resolve daily-life issues and rejuvenate the economy. Leaders in various sectors have made their pleas, requesting the new government to pay attention to its policy to the needs of their industry.

Thaniwan Koonmongkon, head of the Thai Restaurant Association, calls on the government to address rising production costs in their new policy, especially surging energy prices that indirectly affect consumer goods.

She advocates for measures to regulate liquefied petroleum gas and vehicle fuel costs, noting that current strategies favour small food shops over larger establishments dealing with high LPG and transportation expenses.

Thaniwan urges the government to continue the low-interest loan policy for restaurant owners introduced during the pandemic, where borrowers only pay interest while principal repayments are suspended.

She emphasizes the importance of ongoing campaigns to promote Thai cuisine to attract foreign tourists, citing the World Kaphrao Thailand Grand Prix 2023 as a successful example of promoting soft power.

Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khao San Road Business Association, welcomes the government’s proposed visa-free policy for Chinese visitors, seeing it as a short-term catalyst.

Sawit Kaeowan, chair of the Thai Labour Solidarity Committee, emphasises job security, short-term contracts, and outsourcing subcontracting issues, urging the government to focus policy on enhancing people’s quality of life and controlling rising costs.

Chalerm Changthongmadun, head of the Thai Motorcycle Taxi Drivers Association, desires proper regulation and registration of motorcycle taxi drivers in accordance with the law.

Follow us on :













Boonserm Sompong, president of the Public Taxi Driver Association, notes taxi drivers’ challenges with increasing fuel costs and recommends raising the taxi fare rate from 35 baht to 45 baht to help drivers earn a sufficient income.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.