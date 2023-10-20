Thailand’s EV initiative: Driving towards a greener future

Photo: Freepik

The Thai government has embarked on an ambitious plan to replace ageing government vehicles with electric vehicles (EVs), in line with their carbon neutrality goal set for 2050. The Thai EV initiative move was prompted by a notification issued by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, encouraging the use of EVs within the government sector.

PM Srettha’s order, issued via the Secretariat of the Cabinet, has directed the Finance and Energy Ministries to collaborate with the Budget Bureau, the Office of the Council of State, and other relevant sectors to facilitate the procurement process for EVs. The order is primarily aimed at replacing older vehicles nearing the end of their lifespan.

In addition to the vehicle replacement initiative, the directive also encourages the adoption of EVs in public transportation. The Finance and Energy Ministries, along with the Transport Ministry, have been tasked with integrating electric buses, taxis, and tuk-tuks into public transportation services.

Further outlining the government’s commitment to promoting EV use, the 61 year old prime minister order also instructs the Transport and Energy Ministries to collaborate with appropriate sectors to build EV charging stations across the country. This move aims to bolster the infrastructure needed to support the demands of individual EV users nationwide.

Moreover, the Transport Ministry is set to explore supportive measures for users of internal combustion engine cars eager to switch to EVs. These measures will address aspects such as vehicle disposal and parts recycling.

The order further reveals the government’s intention to foster the EV supply chain, particularly focusing on investment in EV component production in the country. This is part of the government’s zero-emission vehicle encouragement policies. The ultimate goal is to boost EV production by 30% by 2030, positioning Thailand as an EV hub in the ASEAN region.

The Thai EV initiative policies form part of the government’s commitment to carbon neutrality. Thailand has pledged to the United Nations to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.

The nation also aspires to lead in carbon neutrality within the ASEAN region, utilising sustainable development as a key driver of its economy, reported Bangkok Post.

