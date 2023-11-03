Thai government plans evacuation of citizens from Israel amidst escalating conflict

Photo: The Nation Thailand

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced the Thai government’s plan for the efficient evacuation of its citizens from Israel amidst the escalating Israel-Gaza conflict. The government is concerned about the potential spread of the war to neighbouring countries and the implications of cyber warfare and drone usage.

In his first meeting as chair of the National Defence Council, the 61 year old PM said the government is working to track down its citizens in Israel to inform them of the severity of the situation.

The government’s primary concern is the safety of its citizens, regardless of their employment status in the country.

“Even though they are illegal workers, we are still willing to bring them home. For those who remain in Israel, we want to make sure we can communicate directly with them to tell them how serious the situation is.”

PM Srettha has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Labour Ministry to gather the necessary contact information to facilitate this communication.

The government is also negotiating for the safe release of Thais held hostage by Hamas and is preparing for the potential economic impact of an escalated war.

Thai evacuation

Phairoj Chotikasatien, permanent secretary for the Labour Ministry, stated that around 20,000 Thai workers are still in Israel, despite not being in conflict zones.

“We cannot force them to return home, but the government does not want any Thais there to risk their lives.”

According to the Labour Ministry’s Facebook page, as of yesterday, 21,229 Thai workers remain in Israel, with 8,637 having returned home. There have been 23 reported hostages, 18 injuries and 34 deaths among Thai citizens in Israel.

In a recent meeting with Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara confirmed a joint stance with the international community for an immediate and sustained humanitarian truce.

The two ministers also discussed the importance of dialogue between Israel and Palestinians to find a peaceful and sustainable solution, reported Bangkok Post.

On a social media platform, PM Srettha revealed that his Malaysian counterpart had expressed concern for the Thai hostages held by Hamas and offered Malaysia’s assistance in safely repatriating all Thai workers from Israel.

