Thai government officials inspect 1-trillion-baht Land Bridge megaproject amid environmental concerns

On January 21, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit embarked on an official visit to the Andaman region, with Ranong, the site of the 1-trillion-baht Land Bridge megaproject, as their first stop. The project, expected to generate significant benefits across the southern region, is facing criticism due to its potential environmental impact.

The officials inspected a construction site at Laem Son National Park in the Kapoe district before heading to Laem Ao Ang in the Muang district. Here, they received a comprehensive report from the project committee focusing on areas requiring reclamation and a spatial plan for bridge piers to support the local fishery industry.

The Land Bridge megaproject, which aims to connect Ranong province with Chumphon province, comprises deep-water ports in both provinces, an interconnecting motorway, and a railway system. The project, costing 1 trillion baht (US$28 billion), also aims to alleviate congestion on the Strait of Malacca, through which 60% of the world’s oil supply passes, reported Bangkok Post.

“Constructing a megaproject that links the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea to the world is important to lessen congestion,” stated Prime Minister Srettha. “It will also bring development to the country, as it can influence more foreign investors.”

Although the project is in its initial stages, PM Srettha acknowledged the need for more public hearings and vowed to examine its environmental impact further. This comes amidst growing concerns about the project’s environmental implications and the potential impact on Ranong’s wellness tourism prospects.

The Thai PM emphasised that the project’s success would offer significant benefits to locals, with opportunities beyond logistical operations attracting those in the Andaman region. “The Land Bridge project and the official trip are our attempt to do something for the locals,” he said.

In response to criticism about the project’s cost-effectiveness, Transport Minister Suriya highlighted that numerous foreign investors were keen to contribute funds.

However, the Rak Phato Network, a conservationist group from the Phato district of Chumphon province, has voiced concerns about the project’s impact on sea biodiversity and local fisheries.