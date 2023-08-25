Driving change: Thailand shifts gears with online vehicle registration

Photo courtesy of thaigov.go.th.

The Thai government has launched an online vehicle registration service, providing a more convenient and time-saving option for the public. This move aligns with the government’s digital transformation policy, which aims to facilitate access to public services. As a result, citizens can now book a single number plate for each vehicle.

Ratchada Thanadirek, Deputy Government Spokesperson, highlighted that this initiative is part of the government’s broader endeavour to promote digital transformation in public sector organisations. The policy, led by former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, focuses on digitalisation to streamline processes and enhance service delivery.

Several public sector organisations have already embraced this change, implementing online services to improve citizen satisfaction. The Department of Land Transport is one such entity that has shifted its services online in line with the government’s digital policy.

It has developed an online system to reserve vehicle registration numbers on the website https://reserve.dlt.go.th/reserve/. The system requires identity verification through the ThaID application before booking a vehicle registration number, ensuring compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act, BE 2562 (2019), and preventing impersonation.

Between June 1 and August 17, 37,531 registration numbers were successfully booked through the ThaID application. Out of these, 34,608 were individual bookings, and 2,923 were by corporations or foreigners reported KhaoSod.

Ratchada added that interested individuals can register themselves by taking a picture of their ID and a selfie through the ThaID mobile application.

Corporate entities or foreigners can likewise register through a representative via the ThaID application. After registration, applicants can visit the website https://reserve.dlt.go.th/reserve/ and select the “Reserve registration number” option.

The system will then direct users to an identity verification page, where they can confirm their identity by scanning a QR code through the ThaID application. Once identity verification is complete, users can proceed with the usual booking process. However, it’s worth noting that only one number plate can be reserved per vehicle.

