Delayed delight: Thai lottery results finally unveiled, Buddha-tinged draw

Picture courtesy of Freepik.com.

The Thailand Government Lottery Office this afternoon announced the much-awaited results of the August 1 draw, which was put back a day to avoid the latest Buddhist holiday in Thailand. Those who purchased tickets were able to check their lottery results quickly and conveniently via several various sources.

The live Government Lottery draw was available from around 2.30pm today. This experience is eagerly awaited by most citizens of Thailand who hope to land the coveted first prize.

A round-up of today’s government lottery draw included several prizes per set.

The government lottery’s first prize stood at an impressive 6 million baht. Two prizes were awarded for tickets matching the first three numbers, with each prize totalling 4,000 baht. Similarly, two prizes were given for tickets with a match on the last three numbers, with each prize equating to 4,000 baht. The lottery also included a prize for the tickets matching the last two numbers, with each win worth 2,000 baht, reported Sanook.

A range of additional prizes were also awarded during the draw.

Five individuals landed the second prize, walking away with 200,000 baht each. Ten winners were announced for the third prize, each receiving 80,000 baht. Taking the fourth and fifth prizes, 50 and 100 individuals enjoyed wins of 40,000 and 20,000 baht respectively.

In terms of the conditions for checking the results of the Government Lottery, winners can claim their prize within two years from the date of the lottery draw. After this period, any unclaimed prize money is treated as national revenue.

Those lucky enough to have won must pay a stamp duty of 1 baht for every 200 baht of prize money or part thereof.

Follow us on :













To check whether you have scooped a prize in today’s lucky draw, or past draws, go to the official Government Lottery website, HERE.

For those who missed out on winning a prize today don’t despair because they is another draw on August 16.