Thai government and BRN to commence peace talks in Malaysia

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The upcoming dialogue between the Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu-Patani (BRN) and the Thai government’s peace team is set to start today in Malaysia, as disclosed by a source from the National Security Council (NSC). The two-day negotiation session will be steered by Chatchai Bangchuad, NSC deputy secretary-general, representing the NSC team, and Anas Abdulrahman, a high-ranking BRN official, leading the rebel group’s negotiators.

The source revealed that both teams have incorporated new members into their peace panels. Gen Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, the previous chief of the Malaysian armed forces, will be participating as the Malaysian facilitator. The primary focus of today’s negotiations will be to advance a joint agreement on peace in the Deep South. The end goal is to finalise a deal within this year.

The discussions also include the creation of a team dedicated to diminishing violence. The Thai team is aiming to launch this initiative around Songkran, which is being referred to as the “Songkran of peace.” The Joint Comprehensive Plan towards Peace (JCPP) is scheduled for rapid implementation by mid-year. The source indicated that the plan gives priority to reducing violence, public discourse on critical issues, and the development of collective political solutions, reported Bangkok Post.

The negotiations will now be conducted more transparently, with representatives from various separatist movements participating in the dialogue. The Thai team has reportedly made visits to the area in question to gather insights from the local inhabitants.

The discussions had been suspended before last year’s General Election on May 14, as the BRN advocated for a more stable Thai political climate before further advancing the peace process.

Chatchai was appointed as the Thai panel’s chairman by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on November 27, marking the first time in nine years that a civilian has been selected to lead the negotiation team. The team that was formed during Gen Prayut Chan-o-Cha’s administration was spearheaded by either active or retired military personnel.