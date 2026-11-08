Thai golf caddie blinded by stray shot seeks compensation

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 8, 2026, 2:33 PM
2 minutes read
Thai golf caddie blinded by stray shot seeks compensation
Photo via Amarin TV

A golf caddie who lost sight in her right eye after being hit by a golf ball in Pathum Thani is seeking legal help, claiming the golfer failed to cover her full medical costs and gave her boyfriend just 500 baht.

The woman, identified as 32 year old Joy, met with lawyer Ratchapol in Nonthaburi yesterday, November 7, ahead of a scheduled mediation session with the golfer on November 10.

The incident occurred at around 5.30pm on October 13 at a golf course in the Rangsit area, where Joy was working as a caddie for a group of female golfers.

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According to Joy, one of the golfers had delayed starting her round after forgetting some belongings, prompting the others to tee off first. When the woman eventually took her first shot, the ball struck Joy directly in the right eye socket.

Joy said she had no warning before the ball hit her and initially did not understand what had happened. Another caddie rushed to help, applying an ice pack to her injured eye to control the bleeding.

A Thai golf caddie who lost sight in her right eye after being struck by a golf ball seeks compensation amid a dispute over medical costs.
Photo via tnews

The impact fractured her right eye socket and nose. Doctors later told her that the damage was severe and she would permanently lose sight in her right eye.

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Joy claimed the golfer approached her briefly after the incident but did not speak to her or visit her during her hospital treatment.

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The surgery and treatment cost 65,000 baht, which Joy said the golfer wanted to split equally with her boyfriend. However, her boyfriend could only raise 15,000 baht, leaving the golfer to cover the remaining 50,000 baht.

Joy said she continues to attend medical appointments, paying more than 1,000 baht out of her own pocket for each visit. She has also been unable to return to work, leaving her without an income.

She further claimed that the golfer, who drove a new luxury car, said she could not afford the medical expenses and had to borrow money to pay her share.

According to Joy, the golfer gave her boyfriend 500 baht to cover his transport costs and time spent looking after her in hospital. She said this was the only additional financial assistance they had received.

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A Thai golf caddie who lost sight in her right eye after being struck by a golf ball seeks compensation amid a dispute over medical costs.
Photo via Facebook: ทนายรัชพล ศิริสาคร

Concerned about the upcoming mediation, Joy sought help from lawyer Ratchapol, saying neither she nor her boyfriend had sufficient legal knowledge to negotiate with the golfer.

The mediation is scheduled for November 10 through Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station, where investigators are handling the case.

Ratchapol explained that causing injury through negligence could carry criminal penalties, including imprisonment and a fine. He said Joy could also pursue compensation for medical expenses, permanent loss of sight, lost earnings and other damages resulting from the incident.

Ratchapol agreed to assist Joy with the case and help her seek fair compensation.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 8, 2026, 2:33 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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