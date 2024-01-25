Thai gold prices plummet, buyers encouraged to act

The Thai Gold Traders Association (GTA) disclosed a significant drop in gold prices, prompting those interested in purchasing to act quickly. The price of gold ornaments tumbled by 150 baht, comparing the closing price on January 24, which stood at 34,650 baht per baht-weight.

Today the latest figures from the association’s website, reported at 9.06am, show a marked decrease in price. As of the first announcement today, the buying price for gold bars in the domestic market is 34,050 baht per baht-weight, with the selling price slightly higher at 34,150 baht.

For gold ornaments, which are 96.5% pure, the buying price is at 33,442.96 baht per baht-weight, while the selling price is at 34,650 baht. Meanwhile, the global market price for gold, known as the Gold Spot, is currently at US$2,016.50 per ounce.

In a detailed breakdown of today’s gold prices, the first announcement lists the following rates: for gold bars, the buying price is 34,050 baht per baht-weight, and the selling price is 34,150 baht. For gold ornaments, the buying price is 33,442.96 baht per baht weight, and the selling price is set at 34,650 baht.

This substantial dip in prices reflects the volatility of the gold market, often influenced by a range of economic and geopolitical factors. It serves as a critical cue for investors and consumers alike, who look to gold as a safe-haven asset or a valuable addition to their assets.

The price of gold is a key indicator of economic stability and investor sentiment, and its fluctuations can have wide-reaching implications. The current drop in prices may attract buyers looking to invest in gold as a long-term asset, but it also highlights the unpredictable nature of commodities trading. Individuals who track the market may see this as an opportune moment to expand their investment portfolios or secure assets at a lower cost.

The GTA regularly updates the gold prices, offering essential information for both local and international investors. Today’s significant price adjustment underscores the importance of staying informed and responsive to market changes, particularly for those with a vested interest in the commodities market.

Gold continues to hold its place as a traditional form of investment and a measure of wealth, particularly in Thai culture. As the prices fluctuate, the market’s response could offer insights into broader economic trends and investor confidence.

For now, the drop in prices presents a window of opportunity that may be short-lived, depending on how the market adjusts in the coming days, reported KhaoSod.