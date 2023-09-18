Thai gold prices hold steady: 33,000 baht for ornaments and 32,500 baht for bars

Picture courtesy of Khaosod.

The Gold Traders Association announced that Thai gold prices remain steady today, compared to yesterday’s final prices. The association revealed that the selling price of gold ornaments stands at 33,000 baht per baht weight. This information was obtained from the Gold Traders Association’s website at 9.22am today.

The domestic buying price for gold bars is set at 32,400 baht per baht-weight, with a selling price of 32,500 baht. For gold ornaments, the buying price is 31,820.84 baht, while the selling price is 33,000 baht. The global gold price, or Gold Spot, currently stands at US$1,925.50 per ounce.

To summarise gold prices on September 18, 2023 (first announcement):

Gold bars: Buying price: 32,400 baht, selling price: 32,500 baht.

Gold ornaments: Buying price: 31,820.84 baht, selling price: 33,000 baht, Khaosod reported.

Related news, three weeks ago gold prices surged as the Gold Traders Association revised rates upwards. This comparison is made to the end prices of August 28, when search gold ornaments were selling at 32,500 baht per baht weight.

The price was revised upwards by 100 baht, compared to the closing price of August 28. The price of search gold ornaments moved to 32,500 baht per baht weight, according to the latest data published on the Search Gold Traders Association’s website at 9.26am.

In the domestic market, the purchase price for gold bars stood at 31,900 baht per baht weight and was sold at 32,000 baht, as announced in the first release of the day. Search gold ornaments with 96.5% purity were bought at 31,320.56 baht per baht weight and sold at 32,500 baht. The global search gold market (Gold Spot) was priced at US$1,921.50 per ounce.

For search gold bars:

Buying price: 31,900 baht per baht weight, selling price: 32,000 baht per baht weight.

For gold ornaments: Buying price: 31,320.56 baht per baht weight.

Selling price: 32,500 baht per baht weight.

