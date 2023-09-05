Hammer confusion: Mechanics flee customer brandishing hammer

Why is everyone running from me and my hammer??

A middle-aged customer strode into a mechanic garage and was stunned as everyone around him panicked and fled. Was it something he said? Did he inadvertently offend someone? Or perhaps it was the large hammer he was wielding as he entered the shop.

The man was captured on video entering the workshop with a large hammer in hand, causing two male employees to hastily evacuate the premises. Of course, the video soon went viral online.

The customer, stunned by their reaction, remained still, trying to understand the unfolding situation and why people were fleeing him. Then the cause of terror finally dawned on him: it must be this large hammer he brought in to have repaired.

This humorous misunderstanding, once shared on social media, immediately caught the attention of the online community. Many found the situation amusing, while others empathised with the mechanics, acknowledging the potential misinterpretation of the man’s approach.

One social media user commented on how easily the customer’s intentions could be misinterpreted and cause a fight or flight reaction.

“Oh my God, watching the clip and seeing the man walk in with a hammer in his hand, it’s quite terrifying. It’s no surprise the two workers were cautious. Almost misunderstood.”

Another user chimed in, laughing but empathetic.

“It’s both funny and I feel for them. It was just a misunderstanding.”

A third added their own experience of something similar that happened to them.

“It has happened to me. I was sleeping soundly, then startled to see my mother holding a knife. I thought she was a scary character until I fully woke up and realised it was just my mother.”

The incident served as a reminder of how easily situations can be misconstrued, as the man had innocent intentions of having his hammer fixed at the garage. Many people online got a good laugh but also expressed empathy for the shop workers who felt threatened by the misunderstood man barging in with a hammer.

