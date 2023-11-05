Thai Foreign Minister donates 3 million baht to UN for Palestine refugees

In a compassionate gesture, Panpri Phahitthanukon, Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, acted as a representative of his nation on November 3, in donating 3 million baht (US$84,451) to the United Nations (UN) to provide aid to Palestine refugees. This generous contribution is aimed at offering support during a tumultuous time in the Gaza Strip and expresses Thailand’s condolences for those who have lost their lives while on duty.

The donation’s primary objective is to alleviate the hardships faced by the citizens of Gaza, who are grappling with severe shortages of essential provisions, including food, medical supplies, energy sources, and shelter, amidst the ongoing conflict in the region.

Giuseppe De Vincentiis, the Acting United Nations Coordinator, expressed heartfelt gratitude for Thailand’s support and underscored the importance of their continued partnership with the UN, reported The Pattaya News.

In addition to the financial contribution, Panpri also engaged in diplomatic discussions with ministers from Iran, Qatar, and Egypt. The primary focus of these discussions was the plight of Thai citizens who are being held as hostages by Hamas.

The Foreign Minister reiterated that Thai workers in Israel have no involvement in the political conflict between the countries and emphasised the urgent need for their safe and swift release. This diplomatic effort reflects Thailand’s commitment to the well-being and safety of its citizens affected by the ongoing crisis in the region.

In related news, Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced that Saudi Arabia has pledged to assist in securing the release of Thai hostages caught in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. His statement came after meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud at the Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh.

The Crown Prince expressed his sympathy towards the Thai workers affected by the conflict and committed to helping Thailand ensure the safe return of its citizens. To read more click HERE