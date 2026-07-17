Thai-foreign couple fails to settle 195,000 baht wedding catering bill

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 17, 2026, 5:09 PM
1 minute read
Thai-foreign couple fails to settle 195,000 baht wedding catering bill | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวปากช่องนิวส์

A catering business owner filed a police complaint, alleging that a Thai-foreign couple failed to pay 195,000 baht for catering services provided at their wedding in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The caterer, 39 year old Somsak Taemsuay, reported the matter to Pak Chong Police Station yesterday, July 16. He also spoke to several media outlets, saying he hopes to recover the outstanding payment from the couple.

According to Somsak, he received the booking from a Thai woman identified only as Paphada on June 9 for a wedding reception held on July 7. He said the order covered catering for 130 tables at 2,500 baht per table, bringing the total cost to 325,000 baht.

Somsak said he met Paphada at her home in Ban Rai subdistrict, Thep Sathit district, to discuss the menu and venue arrangements on June 10. Following the meeting, she paid a deposit of 130,000 baht.

Thai-foreign couple fails to pay catering bill
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวปากช่องนิวส์

According to Somsak, he also provided complimentary beverages and arranged a live band to perform during the morning wedding ceremony because of the size of the booking.

The catering company completed the service on the day of the wedding and sought payment of the remaining balance after the event.

Somsak alleged that the couple asked to settle the outstanding amount the following day. However, he said the payment was never made.

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Thai woman and foreign husband accused of unpaid wedding bill
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวปากช่องนิวส์

According to the caterer, Paphada later told him that her foreign husband had not provided the dowry he had promised, leaving her unable to pay the remaining 195,000 baht. After several unsuccessful attempts to recover the outstanding balance, Somsak filed a police complaint.

Despite taking legal action, Somsak said he hopes the matter can be resolved through negotiation rather than court proceedings. He added that the unpaid bill has placed financial pressure on both him and his business.

Police said they plan to summon the couple for questioning and discussions regarding the dispute. A date for the meeting has not yet been announced.

Unpaid catering wedding bill Nakhon Ratchasima
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวปากช่องนิวส์

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 17, 2026, 5:09 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.