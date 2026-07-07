Thai football commentator arrested over alleged gambling promotion

Cyber police arrested a well-known Thai football commentator at a condominium in Bangkok today, July 7, accusing him of promoting online gambling through football analysis livestreams on TikTok.

Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) announced the arrest of 44 year old Jaruwat Phribwai following a search of a condominium in Samsen Nok subdistrict, Huai Khwang district. Officers seized a laptop and an iPad during the operation.

According to police, cyber patrol officers identified a TikTok account called Jor Luk Nang Wow77Dao, which had more than 5,329 followers and 14,800 likes.

Police alleged the account posted football analysis videos and livestreams that presented Jaruwat as a football expert before encouraging viewers to join online gambling platforms.

The promotions allegedly directed viewers to contact a Line account and linked to two online gambling websites. The platforms also offered promotional gifts, including sports shirts, bags, water bottles and caps, to new members who deposited between 300 and 2,000 baht.

Police said Jaruwat was resting at the condominium after livestreaming analysis of the FIFA World Cup round of 16 match between the United States and Belgium when officers carried out the search.

Khaosod reported that during questioning, Jaruwat admitted he had worked in the role for two months and received 50,000 baht per month.

Police charged him with advertising or persuading others to participate in gambling without permission and offences under the Gambling Act. He was handed over to investigators at CCIB Division 1 for legal proceedings.

According to the Parliamentary Repository of Thailand (PRT), anyone who invites others to participate in illegal gambling can face between three months and three years in prison or a fine of 500 to 5,000 baht. Those found guilty of gambling can face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 5,000 baht, or both.

Similarly, in October last year, police raided six locations and arrested 18 sports influencers and commentators involved in illegal football streaming and online gambling promotion.