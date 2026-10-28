Thai food vendor caught picking toenails with kitchen knife

A Thai food vendor has drawn criticism online after a Russian tourist shared a video showing her using a kitchen knife to pick her toenails, raising concerns about food hygiene.

The clip, posted on Instagram, has attracted more than 820,000 views and prompted numerous comments from Russian netizens questioning the cleanliness of food preparation in Thailand.

The footage shows the vendor using the knife to pick at her toenails. The Russian tourist who recorded the scene shared it with a sarcastic caption.

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“Anyone want some fruit sliced? The knife is free now, just in case,” the post read in Russian.

Another caption accompanying the video said, “God bless Thailand and its variety of dishes.”

The video quickly drew reactions from Russian social media users, with several asking where the incident took place so they could avoid the vendor.

“Please tell us exactly where this is. Share the location so we don’t accidentally go anywhere near it,” one commenter wrote.

Another admitted struggling to describe their reaction to the footage.

“I don’t even know how to describe what I’m feeling after seeing this. It’s really hard to put into words.”

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Other commenters said the video reinforced their preference for preparing their own fruit while travelling.

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“I was right to always bring my own knife, or buy one here, so I can peel and cut fruit myself,” one person wrote.

Another Russian visitor shared their usual advice to their husband when eating in Thailand.

“Whenever we visit Thailand, I always tell my husband not to look towards the kitchen. Just walk past, because you’re bound to see something like this.”

The video has also prompted criticism of food hygiene standards at Thai street food stalls, which are popular with foreign tourists.

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