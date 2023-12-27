Resilient vendor endures Thai floods, sells food amid waist-deep waters in Narathiwat

Photo courtesy of @userp422ac68zn (TikTok)

The sudden Thai floods in the southern border provinces of Thailand, namely Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, and Songkhla, have severely impacted locals. Unexpectedly, many areas were flooded, leaving residents unprepared and badly affected.

A video posted by TikTok user @userp422ac68zn displayed an inspiring sight of a determined vendor in the town of Waeng, Narathiwat, selling food while standing waist-deep in floodwaters. She was taken by surprise by the sudden flooding but had already prepared ingredients to make food to sell. Thus, she had no choice but to continue selling in the flooded conditions.

The video also showed rain intermittently falling while the floodwaters surged into her home. The poster explained in the comments that the vendor had prepared goods to sell, but the unexpected floodwaters filled the area. She hadn’t anticipated such significant flooding. This situation led to numerous people expressing their concern. The latest update reported that the floodwaters have now receded, reported Khao Sod.

In related news, amidst the relentless downpour in Narathiwat province, a devastating boat incident has claimed the lives of an 89 year old woman and a 63 year old woman during flood evacuations. The search intensifies for two missing children, aged three and eight, as emergency services grapple with the impact of heavy rainfall across 13 districts, affecting 68 sub-districts, 410 villages, and displacing 109,545 people. Waeng district, with 972 affected households, is among the hardest-hit areas, along with Sukhirin, Chanae, Rangae, and Su-ngai Padi districts. Floodwaters have damaged roads, a bridge, and livestock, exacerbating the crisis. Relief efforts, including emergency aid distribution, are underway as victims find temporary refuge in government buildings and community centers. The Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office closely monitors the situation, providing updates on decreasing flood levels in key river basins while the search for the missing children continues, adding a poignant layer to the unfolding tragedy in the wake of the Thai floods.