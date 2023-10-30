Thai food delivery rider arrested for murdering female DJ in northern Thailand

Photo via KomChadLuek.

Police arrested a Thai food delivery rider on Saturday, October 28, for the murder of a female disc jockey (DJ) and the subsequent abandonment of her body in the woods within the Phichit province of Isaan.

On October 22, 68 year old DJ named Jutathip “Ju” Daanwannakit disappeared from her house. Her family filed a missing person report with the officers at Wachira Baramee Police Station on October 24. Her husband reported to the police that Ju left the house on her white Nissan March at about 7.30am and lost contact with him.

Police discovered Ju’s dead body on the day in the forest along Highway Number 117 in the Sam Ngam district of Phichit. The murderer tied her arms and legs with tape and covered her mouth with cloth. An autopsy is underway to determine traces of physical assaults.

Officers investigated the case and questioned Ju’s neighbours. One witness revealed that he saw a man break into Ju’s house on the day she disappeared. Officers checked the security cameras in the area until they managed to identify the man as a food delivery rider, 36 year old Pairoj Ratchakit.

Pairoj was arrested at a hotel in the province on October 28 and confessed to the murder. He told police that he rented an apartment owned by Ju. The apartment is located near Ju’s house. He believed that Ju was wealthy and wanted to steal her assets.

On the incident day, Pairoj said he broke into Ju’s house and found 3,000 baht money. When he was about to leave the scene, Ju saw him. To avoid arrest, he tied her up and covered her mouth before carrying her into her car.

Pairoj drove Ju out of the house and discovered that she was already dead. He decided to leave her body in the forest and sold her car to a local garage for 15,000 baht

Pairoj is charged with intentional murder and theft. He is currently being held in Phichit Provincial Court while the police continue their investigation to track down if there are any other suspects involved.

Follow us on :













According to ThaiRath, Ju was a well-known DJ in Phichit and other provinces in northern Thailand. She was known for her voice and correct use of the Thai language. She had a large fan base and had won several awards.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.