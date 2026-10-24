Thai floods recede to 16 provinces, with 64 deaths where water remains

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS

Flooding across Thailand has pulled back to 16 provinces and Bangkok, and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation counts 64 deaths in the areas that remain under water.

That figure is not a running national total. The department counts deaths in the provinces it currently lists as flooded, so the number falls as provinces come off the list rather than only rising.

It stood at 67 on October 16, when 20 provinces were listed, and at 52 on October 7, when there were 27.

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The department said at 6am on Friday, October 23, that water still covered 60 districts, 432 subdistricts and 2,988 villages, affecting 375,726 households and 1,131,401 people. Levels are falling in every province on the list.

Prachin Buri accounts for the most, 26, against 19 when the department counted on October 7.

Samut Prakan has recorded nine deaths, Chachoengsao eight, Nakhon Nayok six and Suphan Buri five. Kanchanaburi and Samut Songkhram have two each, and Ratchaburi and Ayutthaya one each.

Bangkok has recorded four, in Lat Krabang and Nong Chok, the two districts still under water.

Those two districts hold 168,203 of the affected households, more than any province on the list and nearly half the national figure. Ayutthaya is next with 66,825 households across 11 districts.

Suphan Buri has 24,619 households affected across eight districts, Nakhon Nayok 23,835 and Prachin Buri 23,641.

Director-General Nirat Pongsitthawon said the flooding followed heavy to very heavy rain and runoff from the north meeting the water already sitting in the central plains.

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He has told provincial offices and regional centres in areas where the water has dropped to survey the damage, work with other agencies on repairs and draw up lists of those affected so payments can be made under the existing rules.

The department said it was still watching the weather and the water. No date has been given for when the remaining areas will be clear, and the compensation lists have not been published.

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