Thai floods recede to 16 provinces, with 64 deaths where water remains

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 24, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Thai floods recede to 16 provinces, with 64 deaths where water remains
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS

Flooding across Thailand has pulled back to 16 provinces and Bangkok, and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation counts 64 deaths in the areas that remain under water.

That figure is not a running national total. The department counts deaths in the provinces it currently lists as flooded, so the number falls as provinces come off the list rather than only rising.

It stood at 67 on October 16, when 20 provinces were listed, and at 52 on October 7, when there were 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department said at 6am on Friday, October 23, that water still covered 60 districts, 432 subdistricts and 2,988 villages, affecting 375,726 households and 1,131,401 people. Levels are falling in every province on the list.

Prachin Buri accounts for the most, 26, against 19 when the department counted on October 7.

Samut Prakan has recorded nine deaths, Chachoengsao eight, Nakhon Nayok six and Suphan Buri five. Kanchanaburi and Samut Songkhram have two each, and Ratchaburi and Ayutthaya one each.

Bangkok has recorded four, in Lat Krabang and Nong Chok, the two districts still under water.

Related Articles

Those two districts hold 168,203 of the affected households, more than any province on the list and nearly half the national figure. Ayutthaya is next with 66,825 households across 11 districts.

Suphan Buri has 24,619 households affected across eight districts, Nakhon Nayok 23,835 and Prachin Buri 23,641.

Director-General Nirat Pongsitthawon said the flooding followed heavy to very heavy rain and runoff from the north meeting the water already sitting in the central plains.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has told provincial offices and regional centres in areas where the water has dropped to survey the damage, work with other agencies on repairs and draw up lists of those affected so payments can be made under the existing rules.

The department said it was still watching the weather and the water. No date has been given for when the remaining areas will be clear, and the compensation lists have not been published.

Thai floods recede to 16 provinces, with 64 deaths where water remains
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 24, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya police investigate death of Chinese man after fall from condominium Pattaya News

Pattaya police investigate death of Chinese man after fall from condominium

1 hour ago
Phuket checks two unlicensed hotels after pushing to ease licence rules Phuket News

Phuket checks two unlicensed hotels after pushing to ease licence rules

2 hours ago
Chinese businesswoman held in Bangkok over 500 million baht customs fraud Crime News

Chinese businesswoman held in Bangkok over 500 million baht customs fraud

2 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 24 October: heavy rain in 11 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 24 October: heavy rain in 11 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

5 hours ago
Phuket Blue Tree immigration office closes amid staff crisis Phuket News

Phuket Blue Tree immigration office closes amid staff crisis

19 hours ago
Road raging rider at large for assaulting woman who sounded horn Bangkok News

Road raging rider at large for assaulting woman who sounded horn

19 hours ago
Thai Airways cancels Taipei, Kaohsiung flights on Oct 23-24 Aviation News

Thai Airways cancels Taipei, Kaohsiung flights on Oct 23-24

20 hours ago
Hua Hin beachfront demolition to proceed after human rights talks Hua Hin News

Hua Hin beachfront demolition to proceed after human rights talks

21 hours ago
Khao San Road businesses ask PM to ease midnight closing rules Bangkok News

Khao San Road businesses ask PM to ease midnight closing rules

22 hours ago
Beer-lured theft suspect caught after court escape left owner afraid Pattaya News

Beer-lured theft suspect caught after court escape left owner afraid

23 hours ago
Police detain Kanchanaburi schoolgirl with 4,038 meth pills Crime News

Police detain Kanchanaburi schoolgirl with 4,038 meth pills

1 day ago
State railway seeks billions from CP-backed airport train operator Business News

State railway seeks billions from CP-backed airport train operator

1 day ago
Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders may recoup costs after uniform reversal Pattaya News

Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders may recoup costs after uniform reversal

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 23 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 23 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
Immigration raids 3 Bangkok houses over online gambling and scam network Bangkok News

Immigration raids 3 Bangkok houses over online gambling and scam network

2 days ago
Eight injured as passenger boat hits pontoon at Bangkok&#8217;s Sathorn pier Bangkok News

Eight injured as passenger boat hits pontoon at Bangkok’s Sathorn pier

2 days ago
British influencer celebrates 12 years in Thailand with heartfelt tribute Thai Life

British influencer celebrates 12 years in Thailand with heartfelt tribute

2 days ago
Flights into Thailand grow more slowly than those into its neighbours Business News

Flights into Thailand grow more slowly than those into its neighbours

2 days ago
Koh Phangan villas face investigation over noisy rock drilling Thailand News

Koh Phangan villas face investigation over noisy rock drilling

2 days ago
Minister denies any link to the stickers with his face on waste trucks Politics News

Minister denies any link to the stickers with his face on waste trucks

2 days ago
Thai Tourist Police pledge better support for Chinese visitors Thailand News

Thai Tourist Police pledge better support for Chinese visitors

2 days ago
Phuket activists plan new Chabad protest for October 31 Phuket News

Phuket activists plan new Chabad protest for October 31

2 days ago
Surin police officer accused of hiring gunmen to kill fitness trainer Crime News

Surin police officer accused of hiring gunmen to kill fitness trainer

2 days ago
Gunman opens fire on well-known construction contractor in Phatthalung Crime News

Gunman opens fire on well-known construction contractor in Phatthalung

2 days ago
Pattaya&#8217;s blue taxi vests face U-turn after just six days Pattaya News

Pattaya’s blue taxi vests face U-turn after just six days

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleGovernment puts proposed exit levy on hold to protect tourism