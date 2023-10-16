Thai flooding: Chao Phraya overflows, floods 200 homes in Ayutthaya

Photo: wmf.org

Bang Ban district in Ayutthaya suffered an overflow from the Chao Phraya River, resulting in the Thai flooding of approximately 200 residences, plantations, and rice fields yesterday. The district chief of tambon Bang Luang, Montri Samathi, contradicted previous claims by the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) that the river’s water level would not cause flooding in Bang Ban this year.

Montri Samathi disclosed that his village had been under floodwaters for over a week, with the water level continuing to rise following the release of more water from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat. He described the situation, stating, “About 200 out of 290 homes are flooded. The water also damaged farmlands and inundated roads, which make it hard for us to commute.” Sources have reported that the water level in some parts of the river ranged from 50 to 70 centimetres deep.

The governor of Ayutthaya, Niwat Rungsakhon, revealed that the RID had issued a warning about the Chao Phraya Dam discharging 1,800 cubic metres of water per second on Saturday, a significant increase from 150 cubic metres per second on Friday. This surge in water volume would cause the river level to rise approximately 80 centimetres.

The floodwaters have not only affected Ban Luang but have also inundated communities in Tambon Hua Wiang of Sena district and Tambon Lat Chit and Tha Din Daeng of Phak Hai.

Meanwhile, in Khon Kaen, the provincial governor, Kraisorn Kongchalat, reported yesterday that the Ubol Ratana Dam water volumes had exceeded its storage capacity. The dam is discharging 15 million cubic metres of water daily to alleviate the Thai flooding situation in Maha Sarakham and Roi Et.

Kraisorn Kongchalat also revealed that the flood in Khon Kaen has submerged 47,226 rai of farmland and 60 roads. Measures have been taken to evacuate 13 households in Ubon Ratana district to higher ground reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













Looking ahead, the National Water Command Centre anticipates more rain from October 16 to 19 in the Central, Eastern, Northeastern, and Southern regions, potentially exacerbating the already dire Thai flooding situation.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.