Thai fireworks depot owners surrender following fatal explosion investigation

Picture courtesy of กู้ภัยเมตตาธรรมนราธิวาส Facebook

Yesterday witnessed the surrender of the owners of a recently annihilated fireworks depo in Narathiwat to local law enforcement agencies. This revelation was announced by an on-scene informant who wished to remain unnamed.

The owners, Sompong Napol and Piyanuch Puengwirawat, both 42, made their way back into Thai territory through the Sadao checkpoint connecting Thailand and Malaysia. This development came on the heels of the local police initiating warrants for the couple’s arrest. The warrants pertain to an unfortunate incident on July 29 when their warehouse filled with pyrotechnics exploded in the Muno area, a district of Sungai Kolok.

The catastrophic explosion resulted in 12 casualties, with 121 individuals sustaining injuries, alongside causing damage to 292 houses nearby.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the couple’s business operations received backing from local political profiles, a claim currently under investigation. Once Sompong and Piyanuch completed the necessary check-in at the Sadao station, they were promptly escorted to the Muno police station for further inquiries, reported Bangkok Post.

Upon further investigation of the circumstances, the duo might face severe charges. These range from laws dictating inherent negligence leading to loss of life to importing and commercialising fireworks without proper authorisation. The latter offence breaches the conditions within the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives and Fireworks Act.

In the upcoming days, the couple’s fate shall be dependent on the conclusions of the ongoing investigations and the subsequent legal process.

Follow us on :













Last week, in the Sungai Kolok district of the Deep South province of Narathiwat, a devastating explosion in a firework warehouse claimed 12 lives and injured another 121 injuries. The explosion also resulted in significant damage to the surrounding area with 292 houses reported to be damaged or entirely obliterated, as announced by the provincial public relations office on their Facebook page.

Out of the 12 fatalities, seven bodies have been reclaimed by relatives for religious ceremonies whilst the remaining five are still at Sungai Kolok Hospital. To read more click HERE