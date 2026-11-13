Thai finance minister warns of AI investment scams using his face

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 13, 2026, 4:28 PM
1 minute read
Thai finance minister warns of AI investment scams using his face
Photo via Facebook: สายตรงข่าวร้อน

Thailand’s finance minister has revealed that scammers used AI-generated images of his face to promote investment schemes, warning the public not to trust advertisements featuring his likeness.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said today, November 13 that he had filed a police complaint after discovering the fake advertisements, which used deepfake technology to make it appear as though he was encouraging people to invest.

Ekniti said he was startled when he first saw the advertisements because the AI-generated images looked remarkably like him. He stressed that he had never promoted an investment scheme or invited anyone to invest.

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Ekniti also warned about mobile loan apps claiming to have the Ministry of Finance’s endorsement, stressing that the ministry had never endorsed such apps.

He explained that financial apps are subject to oversight by the Bank of Thailand, while licence applications must also be reviewed by the Ministry of Finance.

deepfake ai generated facial recognition stock
Photo via Magnific

His comments came amid concerns about the growing number of financial scams in Thailand, including the use of artificial intelligence to impersonate people.

Ekniti said the government had made progress in cracking down on mule accounts used to move illicit funds, but increasingly sophisticated technology was making financial fraud harder to prevent.

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Although AI offers benefits, Ekniti warned that it also gives scammers new ways to deceive the public, particularly through convincing deepfake images and voice recordings.

When asked whether the ministry would take legal action against loan apps falsely claiming its endorsement, Ekniti did not confirm any plans to do so, saying only that all apps must comply with the law.

He again urged the public to check financial claims carefully rather than assume an advertisement is genuine because it features a familiar face.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 13, 2026, 4:28 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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