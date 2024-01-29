Thai films to debut at Osaka Asian Film Festival in government initiative

Photo courtesy of @ingshin21 (Instagram)

The Thai government has announced plans to showcase a series of Thai films at various international film festivals, commencing with six films at the Osaka Asian Film Festival in March. This was revealed by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai Party and Chairwoman of the National Committee on Soft Power Development.

Paetongtarn used her Facebook platform on Sunday to applaud the selection of the six films for the Japanese event. The chosen films are part of the government’s initiative, Thai Cinema Kaleidoscope 2024, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Consulate-General of Osaka.

The selection includes last year’s hit movie ‘Sup Pa Rer (The Undertaker)’ directed by Thiti Srinuan, as well as ‘Hoon Payon’ by Phontharis Chotkijsadarsopon, ‘Waew Siang Fai (Blazed Away, 2002)’ by Supamart Boonnil, ‘How We Say Goodbye (2023)’ by Thunyachanok Aphisumphokul, ‘Puen-Mai-Sanit (Not Friends, 2023)’ directed by Atta Hemwadee, and ‘Solids by the Seashore (2023)’ by Patiparn Boontarig, reported Bangkok Post.

Paetongtarn revealed that ‘Puen-Mai-Sanit (Not Friends)’ and ‘Solids by the Seashore’ are in the running for the Grand Prix Award and the Most Promising Talent Award respectively.

“We hope to have good news,” she expressed, referring to the potential of the Thai entries winning awards at the festival. The government will bear all the costs for their participation.

“They will represent the policy to support Thai movies in international film festivals, which is the result of brainstorming between movie directors and the National Committee of Soft Power Development. It is a big step to show the government is serious about supporting the movie industry and promoting Thai culture,” she added.

Paetongtarn further mentioned, “The government is now looking forward to supporting more movie screenings at other international film festivals, such as the International Film Festival Rotterdam and the Berlin International Film Festival.”

Follow us on :













The Osaka Asian Film Festival, marking its 19th edition, is scheduled to take place from March 1 to March 10 in Japan.

In related news, Pheu Thai leader addressed Soft Power challenges at Thailand 2024 seminar. Initiatives like TCCA and OFOS aimed to boost economic growth and global influence through cultural strategies.