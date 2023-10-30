Thai film ‘The Undertaker’ digs up box office gold, heading for 700 million baht (video)

Photo: KhaoSod.

The Thai film The Undertaker (also known as Sapparor), continues to extend its box office success, heading towards a revenue of 700 million baht. Its director, Tongtae Thiti Srinual, expresses his gratitude towards the audience and the film’s cast and crew. Meanwhile, Tata Chachai Chinsri, who plays the character Xiang, posted his thanks on his Bak Xiang Tai Ban page.

The movie, directed by Tongtae, premiered on October 5 and has since generated over 600 million baht in revenue, now nearing the 700 million mark. The Undertaker has ascended to the top tier of Thai cinema, becoming one of the highest-grossing films in the last decade.

Director Tongtae took to Facebook to share his gratitude.

“Thank you very much. I deeply appreciate everyone who has offered advice, encouragement, and supported our work. The Undertaker, the hit Thai film that has grossed 700 million baht, is a testament to our collective effort.

“I am profoundly grateful to the behind-the-scenes team and all the actors who had faith in this project.

“I don’t know how far this film will go, but at the very least, we’ve come this far together. I hope everyone enjoys the laughter and joy we’ve tried to bring with this film. This is very heartwarming.”

Tata Chachai Chinsri, who plays the character Xiang in The Undertaker, also posted a message on his Bak Xiang Tai Ban page, reported KhaoSod. ”

“Without everyone, we wouldn’t be here today. Thank you so much. The Undertaker has skyrocketed to 700 million baht in revenue.”

