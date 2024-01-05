Photo courtesy of Varuth Hirunyatheb

The National Soft Power Strategy Committee unveiled modifications to the Thai film censorship guidelines, acknowledging that the existing restrictions are hindering creativity and no longer reflect the social landscape of Thailand.

This shift in policy now allows private sector input in the film and video consideration committee, as revealed by the National Committee on Soft Power Development’s chairwoman, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on Thursday. The only films still barred from screening in Thailand will be those with content potentially impacting the monarchy.

Films portraying religious themes or explicit sexual content will now be subject to reclassification to suit the relevant audience, as opposed to facing outright prohibition, Paetongtarn said.

“Rating classifications will only be an indicator of appropriateness, not a tool to control movie productions.”

She projected that all the legal tweaks would hopefully be finalised by mid-year, reported Bangkok Post.

To expedite administrative procedures required for their productions, a one-stop service centre will be set up for production companies. Paetongtarn confirmed the readiness of the Pheu Thai Party and the governing coalition to back freedom of expression. She noted that Thailand’s censorship rules have been widely criticised for being vague and unreasonable.

In related news, Thailand is poised to elevate its global standing through the promotion of soft power in 11 key industries, aiming to generate an impressive 4 trillion baht (US$115 billion) in revenue, as announced by Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

This strategic initiative, encapsulated in the One Family One Soft Power policy, seeks to harness the country’s rich culture across sectors like tourism, festivals, sports, and design, creating over 20 million jobs annually.

Emphasising brand innovation and design, the government aims to showcase essential products globally. The recent success at the world’s largest food and beverage trade fair, Anuga, with trade deals exceeding 5.3 billion baht (US$153 million), underlines Thailand’s commitment to enhancing its soft power on the international stage, supported by Paetongtarn Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party.