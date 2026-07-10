Thai, Filipina women arrested with cannabis at Phuket airport

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 10, 2026, 2:10 PM
1 minute read
Thai, Filipina women arrested with cannabis at Phuket airport
Edited photo made with photo from AOT

A Thai woman and a Filipina were arrested at Phuket International Airport yesterday, July 9, after customs officers allegedly found 32.1 kilogrammes of cannabis flower concealed in their luggage as they attempted to leave Thailand.

The two arrests took place separately in the international departures terminal in Mai Khao subdistrict, Thalang district, Phuket.

At around 11am, customs officers inspected a black suitcase belonging to 18 year old Filipina Levannah Chelsea Guzman. Inside, they allegedly found 14 vacuum-sealed packages containing cannabis flower weighing 14.5 kilogrammes in total, including the packaging.

During questioning, Guzman reportedly acknowledged that the suitcase and its contents belonged to her.

Customs officers arrested two women in separate cases after allegedly finding cannabis in their luggage at Phuket airport.
Photo via Khaosod

She was charged with attempting to export goods that had not undergone customs procedures under the Customs Act B.E. 2560 (2017). She also faces charges under the Narcotics Code, the Protection and Promotion of Traditional Thai Medicine Wisdom Act B.E. 2542 (1999), the Ministry of Public Health announcement on controlled herbs concerning cannabis issued in 2025, and other relevant laws.

At around 1pm, officers inspected a green suitcase belonging to Thai national Penpitcha and allegedly found 16 vacuum-sealed packages containing cannabis flower with a combined weight of 17.6 kilogrammes.

Penpitcha reportedly admitted that the suitcase and its contents belonged to her. She was charged with the same alleged offences.

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Khaosod reported that both women and all seized items were transferred to Sakhu Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Officials said the arrests formed part of tighter measures to prevent cannabis flower from being smuggled out of Thailand through airports. Passenger luggage inspections have been intensified as part of continued efforts to prevent illegal exports and enforce relevant laws.

Similarly, just a day earlier, customs officers arrested a Russian man at Phuket International Airport after allegedly finding more than 17 kilogrammes of cannabis flowers and cannabis resin in his luggage as he prepared to leave Thailand.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 10, 2026, 2:10 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.