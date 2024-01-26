Thai FDA warns against unsafe online cosmetics containing banned substances

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made a startling revelation about unsafe cosmetic products sold online. After collecting samples today, the regulatory body found banned substances, including hydroquinone, retinoic acid, and steroids, in five cosmetic items from an online store.

These findings have triggered an urgent public announcement to warn consumers about the potential dangers of these products.

The online store, with its Facebook account heavily promoting Yanhee Cream as a genuine product that promises fair, acne-free skin, has been the focus of this investigation. The products in question are part of a skincare set that comes in various packaging colours and claims to treat acne, freckles, melasma, and dark spots. However, upon closer examination, the authorities discovered that these products contained prohibited substances.

The skincare sets, presented in green, gold, pink, purple, and clear packaging, lacked the necessary notification numbers, a mandatory requirement for legal sale in Thailand. Each variant was found to have its own set of banned ingredients, ranging from mercury compounds to steroids, hydroquinone, and retinoic acid.

The discovery of these harmful substances in popular cosmetic products is alarming for both consumers and regulators. Mercury, a heavy metal, is known for its toxic effects on the nervous system and skin.

Steroids can cause a myriad of side effects including skin thinning, and the misuse of hydroquinone and retinoic acid can lead to significant skin irritation or damage. The FDA’s prompt action in revealing the names of these dangerous products reflects their commitment to protecting consumer health and enforcing strict regulations in the beauty industry.

Follow us on :













Customers are now urged to exercise caution and scrutinize the products they purchase online, especially when it comes to their ingredients and approval statuses. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with unregulated online shopping for beauty products.

The Thai FDA continues to monitor and test cosmetic products from various sources to ensure public safety and to prevent the distribution of harmful substances in skincare items. As of now, it remains imperative that consumers stay informed and vigilant, turning to approved and safe products for their skincare needs, reported KhaoSod.