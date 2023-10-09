Sticky rice bonanza: Thai community in Nakhon Phanom cashes in on Khao Mao harvest

Photo courtesy of Jimmy Donovan.

The annual rice harvest has proven to be a golden opportunity for the Thai community in Nakhon Phanom in northeastern Thailand. This is especially true for a group of people who are making a substantial income by producing and selling traditional sticky rice known as Khao Mao. This business generates several million baht every year.

One such group is led by Sunat, who lives in Ban Phorong in the Fung Daeng district of Nakhon Phanom. Using traditional knowledge and methods, they transform harvested rice into Khao Mao during the rice harvest season.

The finished product can sell for 120-150 baht per kilogramme, generating more than 1 million baht a month. This has encouraged local farmers to switch to growing and processing Khao Mao, thus adding value to their crops and creating a full cycle of income and employment opportunities.

The rice used to make Khao Mao is typically sticky rice varieties KD10 and KD12, which take about three to four months to grow and sell for around 15-20 baht per kilogramme before processing.

The processed rice is then packaged in vacuum-sealed packs and sold online across the country and abroad. It can be stored for a long time, eaten fresh, or used to make a variety of sweet dishes.

Charawut Kumlai is the inheritor of the renowned Khao Mao brand Mother Sunat. The 34 year old has been practicing this traditional occupation for over 20 years. He revealed that Khao Mao originally started as a household product before it evolved into a community business.

The secret to authentic Khao Mao lies in its fragrant, soft, and delicious taste, which comes from using three to four-month-old milk rice. After harvest, the grains are quickly separated to maintain quality.

The grains are then roasted to bring out the aroma, hulled using a small rice milling machine, and finally, ground using a traditional mortar and pestle to achieve a soft texture. During the months of August to January, the rice is harvested, processed into Khao Mao, and sold at approximately 100-120 baht per kilogramme. Demand spikes during the Buddhist Lent festival and Thai New Year, often outstripping supply.

To meet this demand, Charawut has developed a small-scale home industry capable of producing nearly two tonnes a day while maintaining quality and taste. This generates daily revenue of around 50,000 to 100,000 baht, with a profit margin of 20-30%.

The business also employs 20-30 local people, earning them 300-400 baht per day. However, there is a constant challenge of insufficient raw materials due to water shortages in some areas, forcing farmers to pursue other occupations.

To overcome this, Charawut is exploring ways to source raw materials throughout the year. He is looking into cultivating rice in dry-season fields and helping farmers by buying husked rice at a higher price than middlemen, about 10-15 baht per kilogramme compared to the usual market price of 5 baht per kilogramme. This not only helps in sustaining his business but also provides an additional income source for the farmers.

